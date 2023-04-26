Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.62. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

