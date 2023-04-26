Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

