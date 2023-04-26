Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.02. 1,558,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 25.49%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

