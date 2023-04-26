Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Increases Dividend to GBX 49.80 Per Share

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Whitbread Trading Down 0.6 %

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,241 ($40.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,013.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,820.59. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.88, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($38.82) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($37,146.95). In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.22) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,784.31). Also, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.82) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($37,146.95). Insiders purchased 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whitbread Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.96) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.45) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

