WhiteCoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $37.40 million and $719,286.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00310830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003387 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

