Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,400 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 154,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 5,876,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

