Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,819. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

