Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,672 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,005,594. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

