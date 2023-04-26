William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.