William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.79.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

