Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average is $236.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

