WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.79

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and traded as high as $32.33. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 246,141 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 372,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

