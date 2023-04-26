WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 153,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 183,710 shares.The stock last traded at $40.10 and had previously closed at $40.18.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

