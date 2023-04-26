WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.56

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and traded as low as $40.75. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 145,670 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

