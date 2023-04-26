WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 826.3% in April

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 826.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

DGRS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 18,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

