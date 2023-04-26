WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $284.67 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.67 million and approximately $6.43 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02845799 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.