Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.79.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.76. 817,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.29 and a 200 day moving average of $419.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.