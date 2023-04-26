Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

