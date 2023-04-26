Wrapmanager Inc. Has $14.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. 1,004,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,466. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

