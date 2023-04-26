Wrapmanager Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

