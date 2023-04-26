Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 17,265 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 69,619 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

