Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPEM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,123. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

