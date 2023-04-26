Wrapped BNB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $182.13 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $343.50 or 0.01150656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $821.63 million and $182.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,391,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

