Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,957.02

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.15 billion and $12,957.02 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,733,470 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,727,842,284.508 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39553118 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,451.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

