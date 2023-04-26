Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,139,702 shares traded.

Xtract Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.16. The company has a market cap of £16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

