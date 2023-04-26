Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.55. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 40,094 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
