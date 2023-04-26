Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.55. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 40,094 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

