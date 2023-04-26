Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 1,459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of Yamada stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Yamada has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About Yamada
