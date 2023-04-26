Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 1,459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of Yamada stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Yamada has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

(Get Rating)

Read More

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.