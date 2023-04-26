yearn.finance Price Tops $8,335.48 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $274.81 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $8,335.48 or 0.28841312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

