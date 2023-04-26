Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $12.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.40. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.39. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

