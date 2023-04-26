Zacks Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

