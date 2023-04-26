Zacks Research Weighs in on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $6.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

