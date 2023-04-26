Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Down 8.6%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 1,718,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,399,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.74.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.