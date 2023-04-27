11,176 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

NASDAQ META opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $627.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

