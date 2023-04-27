1,240 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,656,810,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.65. 67,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,194. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.