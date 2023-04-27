1,300 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $191.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.