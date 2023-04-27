13,537 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,537 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 2,556,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

