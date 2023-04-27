28,363 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 468,888 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

