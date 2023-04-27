3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGOPY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.29) to GBX 2,275 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 2,075 ($25.91) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

3i Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Stories

