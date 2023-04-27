3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.06. 397,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.