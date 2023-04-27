3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 233,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,783. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.