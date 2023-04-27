3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 37.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

