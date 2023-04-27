3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.