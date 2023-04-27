480 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Stock Up 5.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Shares of CABO traded up $39.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $706.25. 21,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.17. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.