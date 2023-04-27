5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 1,713.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.5 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

FPLSF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 5N Plus

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Articles

