6,300 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20,210.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 84,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,183.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

