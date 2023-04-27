7,091 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 468,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,423. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

