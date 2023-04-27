74,500 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.04 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

