Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

AAALF stock remained flat at $31.99 on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.