AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABSCF remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. AB Science has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

About AB Science

AB Science SA operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm specializes in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Its pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

