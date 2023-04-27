AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Science Price Performance
OTCMKTS ABSCF remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. AB Science has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
About AB Science
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Science (ABSCF)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.