Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 427,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,963. The company has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

