ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $102.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,443.80 or 0.99964391 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002195 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $555.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.